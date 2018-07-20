Skip to Main Content
Massage therapist charged with sexually assaulting clients in Elmsdale
New

Massage therapist charged with sexually assaulting clients in Elmsdale

RCMP arrested 52-year-old Martin Huybers of Nine Mile River on Wednesday and charged him with three counts of sexual assault.

Two former clients reported complaints about Martin Huybers to RCMP

CBC News ·

An Elmsdale, N.S., massage therapist has been charged with three counts of sexual assault involving clients.

RCMP arrested 52-year-old Martin Huybers of Nine Mile River on Wednesday and charged him with three counts of sexual assault. He is scheduled to appear Aug. 27 in Shubenacadie provincial court.

East Hants District RCMP said a woman who had been Huybers's client said she had been sexually assaulted during two massage therapy sessions at a wellness centre on Highway 2. The assaults allegedly took place two years ago.

The police began an investigation on July 9. They also heard from another alleged victim with a similar complaint. None of the allegations has been tested in court. 

Police said they think there may be additional victims and have asked anyone with concerns to contact East Hants District RCMP at 902-883-7077.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us