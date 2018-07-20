Massage therapist charged with sexually assaulting clients in Elmsdale

An Elmsdale, N.S., massage therapist has been charged with three counts of sexual assault involving clients.

RCMP arrested 52-year-old Martin Huybers of Nine Mile River on Wednesday and charged him with three counts of sexual assault. He is scheduled to appear Aug. 27 in Shubenacadie provincial court.

East Hants District RCMP said a woman who had been Huybers's client said she had been sexually assaulted during two massage therapy sessions at a wellness centre on Highway 2. The assaults allegedly took place two years ago.

The police began an investigation on July 9. They also heard from another alleged victim with a similar complaint. None of the allegations has been tested in court.

Police said they think there may be additional victims and have asked anyone with concerns to contact East Hants District RCMP at 902-883-7077.