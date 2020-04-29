B.J. Marriott denied bail in jail beating case

A man with a long criminal history charged in connection with a serious beating in a Nova Scotia jail has been denied bail and will remain in custody.

Brian James (B.J.) Marriott, 37, is one of 15 men charged in connection with an attack on another inmate in the Central Nova Scotia Correctional Facility in Dartmouth on Dec. 2, 2019.

The union representing jail guards has said up to five men participated in the actual beating and others formed a human wall to prevent guards from intervening. The 46-year-old victim suffered life-threatening injuries.

Each of the 15 accused are facing six charges, including attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder and aggravated assault.

Cells are seen during a media tour of renovations at the Central Nova Scotia Correctional Facility in 2018. (Andrew Vaughan/Canadian Press)

Marriott has been held in custody on the charges since February. Before that, he was in custody on other offences. He has spent the majority of his adult life in prison.

Because of the logistics of conducting a trial with 15 defendants and the uncertainties created by COVID-19, the trial has been tentatively scheduled for January 2021.

Due to concerns with the virus, Marriott appeared via video link from jail.

Crown prosecutors and Marriott's defence lawyer also listened in to the decision by conference call.

