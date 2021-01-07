Justice Minister Mark Furey will not reoffer in next provincial election

Another Liberal cabinet minister will not reoffer in the next provincial election.

Justice Minister Mark Furey added his name to a list Friday that includes four other ministers, two Liberal MLAs and outgoing Premier Stephen McNeil.

Iain Rankin is scheduled to be sworn in as premier, along with his cabinet, on Tuesday.

"I have been fortunate to be part of a transformative government, and I am incredibly proud of the many accomplishments we have achieved together through hard work and perseverance," Furey said in a statement.

The former RCMP officer was first elected as MLA for Lunenburg West in 2013 as part of the Liberal surge to power. He was re-elected in 2017.

Furey's most prominent roles in cabinet during that time have been as justice minister and minister of labour relations.

They have not come without challenges.

As justice minister, Furey was the target of scorn from the families of victims of last year's mass shooting until the provincial and federal governments ultimately called a public inquiry. On the labour relations file, he helped oversee several contract negotiations that — as was custom of McNeil's government — were tense and acrimonious, perhaps none more so than talks with Crown attorneys.

More recently, Furey called for a review of policing services in the province. Although that decision coincided with several high-profile incidents that drew criticism of the RCMP, the minister said the review was motivated by growing concerns about the cost municipalities face for the RCMP contract.

Business Minister Geoff MacLellan, Finance Minister Karen Casey, Environment Minister Gordon Wilson and Health Minister Leo Glavine have also announced their intentions to retire from politics. So, too, have Liberal MLAs Margaret Miller and Bill Horne.

