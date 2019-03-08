Government seeks to control wages for justices of the peace

The provincial government's approach to wage restraint could soon be applied to justices of the peace.

Justice Minister Mark Furey, who is also the minister responsible for labour relations, introduced amendments to the Justices of Peace Act on Friday that remove the requirement for government to accept recommendations from an independent commission on compensation.

Instead, government will have the ability to accept, vary or reject the commission's recommendations on hourly rates of pay and increases for cost of living. Furey said the next commission is scheduled to be called in December.

"These amendments will preserve the independent review process and allow the commissioner to thoroughly review and make recommendations to government," Furey said during a bill briefing at Province House.

"At the same time, it will ensure the province is accountable for public spending."

Ready for potential fallout

The Liberal government made a similar change in 2016 for the way pay is determined for provincial court and family court judges. That change prompted court action, something that is ongoing, and Furey said the government is prepared in the event the change for justices of the peace takes a similar route.

"We'll deal with the outcomes of a court process when that happens," he said.

There are 10 presiding justices of the peace in the province who, among other things, approve search warrants, hear peace bond applications, take emergency protection order applications in cases of domestic violence and hear after-hours judicial interim release matters.

