'Legalities and technicalities' delay announcement of N.S. mass killing inquiry: Justice minister

Nova Scotia Justice Minister Mark Furey said an announcement about a public inquiry into the mass killing of 22 people in April is expected sometime this month.

"It's absolutely important that we get this right. I'm not going to commit myself to a timeline — that was a mistake I made a couple of weeks ago, not realizing the legalities around some of this work. But, with confidence, certainly this month," Furey told reporters during a phone conference on Thursday.

Furey, a former Mountie, said "legalities and technicalities" related to the investigation were taking longer than he anticipated, but he declined to elaborate on what exactly he meant.

"These are circumstances that are taking much more time than I anticipated," Furey said.

He said legal teams are reviewing, finalizing and drafting a compilation of relevant documents.

The faces of the 22 victims killed by a gunman in Nova Scotia in April. (CBC)

Before a public announcement is made, Furey said families of the victims of the April 18-19 tragedy will be told first.

Furey previously said the province would be working with the federal government on the inquiry, saying the federal government is in the best position to lead it.

One month after the mass killings, Nova Scotia law professors called on the premier to launch an inquiry. And earlier this week, Nova Scotia senators said an inquiry has to happen soon to stave off speculation around the case. Family members are also calling for an inquiry.

There is also a proposed class-action lawsuit against the RCMP from two families for its handling of the rampage and actions in the weeks that followed.

