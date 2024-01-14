Power restored to many after storm blows through Maritimes

Power has been restored for many of the thousands in the Maritimes who were without electricity on Sunday morning after a messy storm system swept across the region.

Environment Canada has lifted all weather alerts for New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island and Nova Scotia. There were wind warnings across the region and a risk of storm surge in coastal areas.

Around 900 are without power in parts of New Brunswick, according to the provincial utility. The largest outage is affecting about 800 customers in the Oromocto area.

Nova Scotia Power's outage map showed about 1,800 customers were in the dark just before 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, compared to about 3,600 earlier in the morning.

Maritime Electric is reporting power has been restored for the majority of 300 customers who without power in P.E.I. on Sunday morning.

CBC Meteorologist Jay Scotland said a strong southeasterly wind did result in outages and even a full bridge closure last night. (Jay Scotland/CBC)

Bay Ferries has cancelled crossings from Digby and Saint John, N.B., on Sunday. The Saint John departure scheduled for 9 a.m. Monday is also cancelled.

Service is expected to resume with the 4 p.m. departure from Digby on Monday.

Marine Atlantic has also announced potential delays for Sunday crossings due to adverse weather conditions.

On Saturday, The sailing from North Sydney, N.S., at 11:15 p.m. and the sailing from Port aux Basques, N.L., at 11:30 p.m. were cancelled. Customers with reservations will be rescheduled to the first available crossing and sent a notification.

The Confederation Bridge has reopened after closing on Saturday night.

