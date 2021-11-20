Maritime provinces brace for severe rain, wind storm

The Maritime provinces are in for a wet and windy start to the week.

According to Environment Canada, special weather statements are in effect for all areas of Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and New Brunswick.

An intensifying low pressure system will slowly move into the Maritimes on Monday. This system will then stall, giving an extended period of rain and very strong winds in all three provinces between Monday and Tuesday.

The storm will continue into Wednesday for P.E.I. and Nova Scotia.

In Nova Scotia, 100 to 150 millimetres of rain is expected, with the largest amounts likely falling between Halifax County and Cape Breton.

The Maritimes are expected to see heavy rainfall and high winds early next week. (Ryan Snoddon/CBC)

For P.E.I., up to 100 millimetres of rain is expected with the possibility of higher amounts in some locations. It is too early to tell where the largest rainfall amounts may be in the province.

Winds are expected to gust more than 90 km/h for Nova Scotia and P.E.I., especially along the Atlantic coast. Pounding surf and above-average water levels are possible Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Halifax Regional Municipality urged residents to prepare for the rough weather by securing anything that high winds could pick up.

Residents are also encouraged to clear storm drains. Trimming dead branches and cutting down dead trees can also reduce the impact caused by high winds.

New Brunswick will likely see slightly less rain, with 25 to 75 millimetres expected. Higher amounts are possible in the southeastern area of the province.

Winds gusting up to 60 to 80 km/h are possible, especially along the Fundy coast and the Acadian coast.