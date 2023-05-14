'A geometric puzzle': Maritime Lego superfans finish work on Haifax Citadel replica

A group of Lego enthusiasts in the Maritimes has completed its latest project: a 10,000-piece replica of the Halifax Citadel.

On Saturday, builders from a Maritime Lego users group came together to put the finishing touches on the model at the Halifax Central Library.

The group is filled with self-proclaimed adult fans of Lego. They get together to build larger projects, including realistic scale models of real-world landmarks and extravagant original designs.

Jason Pyett, who designed the replica, said the group met last year and decided it wanted to build a landmark in Halifax. He said the Citadel was an obvious choice.

But figuring out how to build the replica wasn't easy, he said.



"For me, it was a geometric puzzle of figuring out how to get all the subtle angles and making sure that everything could actually fit and connect using regular Lego elements," he said.

"It's very much a challenge of mathematics and a little bit of engineering."

A top-down view of the Lego replica of the Citadel. (Kheira Morellon/Radio-Canada) An aerial view of Citadel Hill. (Google)

Pyett designed the replica digitally, and the group worked in reverse from there, breaking down how to build it step-by-step, he said.

The process, from design to execution, took many months.

Legos from around the world

To construct the replica, the group had to go online to find specific Lego pieces, said event manager Shawn McLeod. Participants used a network of stores around the world that collect specific parts, which are often not sold through official Lego channels.

Some pieces came from as close by as New Brunswick, while others were purchased and shipped from as far away as Germany.

Group members travelled from across the Maritimes to finish the project. The event was part of MiniCON, a celebration for cosplayers, fandoms and geeks taking place at libraries across the HRM this past week.

Victoria Martin says Lego has something for everyone. (Kheira Morellon/Radio-Canada)

Victoria Martin, another member of the group, says participating in the event helps "to show that [Lego] is really accessible to everyone."

"My daughter who is two-and-a-half years old ... she loves Legos as much as I do," she said.

The replica will be on display from June 1 to the end of October at the Citadel visitors' centre.

As for the next challenge the group plans to tackle?

Pyett has the holy grail of Nova Scotia landmarks on his mind — Peggys Cove.

"There's so many great landmarks in Nova Scotia," he said. "I'd love to have a Lego building like that in every one"

