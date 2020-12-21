Season set to to end this weekend for Mooseheads, Eagles

The season is ending for the Halifax Mooseheads and the Cape Breton Eagles of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.

The league announced Friday that the regular-season schedule will conclude this weekend.

The decision regarding the Maritimes Division is due to the Atlantic bubble's delayed reopening until May 3.

The Eagles released a statement that they would play the Charlottetown Islanders on Friday night to cap their season. The Mooseheads are slated to play the Islanders Saturday night in Halifax.

The Islanders, with the most points of any team in the league, and three New Brunswick teams — Moncton, Saint John and Acadie-Bathurst — will advance to the playoffs to determine a Maritime champion.

The New Brunswick teams will play a round-robin schedule to determine an opponent for the Islanders in the final. The league plans to announce a format and schedule in the coming days.

Scott MacIntosh, the communications manager of the Mooseheads, said he is happy with the outcome of this season despite its sudden end.

The fact that Halifax played more games than any team in Canada and did it safely with fans in attendance <a href="https://twitter.com/ScotiabankCtr?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ScotiabankCtr</a> is a win for this season. Bring on 2021-22! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoMooseGo?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoMooseGo</a> <a href="https://t.co/c4auhWV878">https://t.co/c4auhWV878</a> —@scottmacintosh4

One team from the Maritimes will advance to a four-team QMJHL championship event to be played at one location in Quebec. The schedule and location have not been determined.

The Canadian Hockey League confirmed earlier this week there wouldn't be a Memorial Cup this year.

