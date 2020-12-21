Skip to Main Content
Season set to to end this weekend for Mooseheads, Eagles

The season will end this weekend for the two Nova Scotia teams in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League. Three New Brunswick teams will play down to one to face off against Charlottetown for the Maritimes Division championship.

Alex Guye · CBC News ·
The Halifax Mooseheads and Cape Breton Eagles will play their last games of the season this weekend. (QMJHL media)

The season is ending for the Halifax Mooseheads and the Cape Breton Eagles of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.

The league announced Friday that the regular-season schedule will conclude this weekend.

The decision regarding the Maritimes Division is due to the Atlantic bubble's delayed reopening until May 3.  

The Eagles released a statement that they would play the Charlottetown Islanders on Friday night to cap their season. The Mooseheads are slated to play the Islanders Saturday night in Halifax.

The Islanders, with the most points of any team in the league, and three New Brunswick teams — Moncton, Saint John and Acadie-Bathurst — will advance to the playoffs to determine a Maritime champion.

The New Brunswick teams will play a round-robin schedule to determine an opponent for the Islanders in the final. The league plans to announce a format and schedule in the coming days.

Scott MacIntosh, the communications manager of the Mooseheads, said he is happy with the outcome of this season despite its sudden end. 

One team from the Maritimes will advance to a four-team QMJHL championship event to be played at one location in Quebec. The schedule and location have not been determined.

The Canadian Hockey League confirmed earlier this week there wouldn't be a Memorial Cup this year.

