Maritime Fuels files for bankruptcy; Service N.S. issues advice for customers

The province is warning customers to cancel their payments to a home heating fuel company that has gone out of business.

Maritime Fuels filed for bankruptcy this week, according to PwC Canada, which was appointed as licensed insolvency trustee on Thursday.

Service Nova Scotia is advising customers to contact their financial institution or credit card company to stop any pre-scheduled payments. Nova Scotians with payment plans are also being asked to contact PwC if they have paid for fuel they have not received.

"This ensures that they will hear from the trustee as arrangements are made to pay off the company's debts," said the statement from Service Nova Scotia.

The province said they do not know how many customers were on a pre-payment plan.

Requests for comment from Maritime Fuels were not immediately answered.

