Maritime Bus owner worried about impact of Greyhound Canada route closures

The owner of a bus company that operates in the Maritimes and Quebec says he's concerned about Greyhound Canada's decision to shut down almost all of its passenger bus and freight services in western Canada.

"This closure west of Sudbury is going to affect our businesses and the passengers and parcels that travel across this country," said Mike Cassidy, the owner of Maritime Bus.

Maritime Bus works with Greyhound Canada to connect Maritime passengers and parcels with other transportation lines in the country.

Greyhound Canada has seen a 41 per cent decline in ridership since 2010, which has caused them to close many routes.

On Monday, Greyhound Canada announced it's ending its passenger bus and freight services in Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba, and cancelling all but one route in B.C. — a U.S.-run service between Vancouver and Seattle.

The changes take effect at the end of October, which will make Ontario and Quebec the only regions where Greyhound Canada operates.

Greyhound Canada will end its passenger bus and freight services in Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba, and cancel all but one route in B.C, at the end of October. (CBC)

Greyhound Canada believes 415 people will be out of work, and estimates the decision will impact roughly two million consumers.

The company blamed its struggles on persistent competition from subsidized national and inter-regional passenger transportation services, the growth of new low-cost airlines, regulatory constraints, the growth of car ownership and ride-sharing co-operatives.

Cassidy said those elements also affect his business. He said bus companies can combat those issues by being diverse. He said his business also operates charter group buses, multi-day tours, cruise ship excursions, municipal transit and school buses.

Cassidy said he wants to ensure national bus travel stays in Canada's future.

"I want to step up and work with a group to make sure we secure busing in Canada because some of us have a responsibility to do so," he said.

