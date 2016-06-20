Marine Atlantic crossings to resume between North Sydney and Argentia

Marine Atlantic planned to resume crossings between Nova Scotia and southeastern Newfoundland on Sunday evening following mechanical issues on the weekend.

Two overnight crossings between Argentia, N.L., and North Sydney, N.S., on the MV Atlantic Vision were cancelled Friday and Saturday after engine trouble on board another vessel, the MV Highlanders.

The MV Atlantic Vision was pulled from its usual Argentia-North Sydney run to take over for the MV Highlanders, which regularly sails between Port aux Basques, N.L., and North Sydney.

"Our mechanical teams have advised that repairs to the engine of the MV Highlanders will be finished today and the vessel will return to service later this evening. This will allow the Atlantic Vision to resume its crossings to Argentia tonight," Darrell Mercer, a spokesperson for Marine Atlantic, said in an email Sunday.

Mercer said approximately 1,000 passengers were impacted by the two cancelled sailings and many of them had already crossed through Port aux Basques.

Mercer said remaining customers would be rebooked on the next available Argentia sailing. Those who wish to cancel their booking would receive a full refund.

"Those who wish to discuss alternate plans over the next couple of days are encouraged to contact our reservations team to discuss options," Mercer said.

"Unfortunately, with the high volume of traffic currently booked, any loss of crossings will result in delays for impacted customers. We are trying to minimize these delays, but capacity remains a challenge."

MORE TOP STORIES