You're not allowed to light up a joint on Marine Atlantic

Marine Atlantic announced today it will not allow people to use recreational marijuana on board its ferry service between Nova Scotia and Newfoundland.

The ban covers recreational cannabis on all Marine Atlantic properties, terminals and vessels.

Darrell Mercer, speaking for Marine Atlantic, said the company came to the decision after reviewing regulations in both provinces.

In Newfoundland, smoking marijuana is not permitted on public property. Medical marijuana users may continue to consume cannabis outdoors in public, in places where smoking and vaping are permitted.

"In Newfoundland and Labrador, for example, you cannot use recreational cannabis in any public area and from our consultations we decided to take that road as well for our service," Mercer said.

Medicinal cannabis users will be allowed to smoke or vape on Marine Atlantic property and vessels but only if they have appropriate documentation. They must tell Marine Atlantic when making their booking if they intend to use marijuana.

In those cases, Marine Atlantic staff must accompany the customer to an area where medically authorized cannabis can be used.

As to what happens if someone is caught smoking cannabis on board one of the vessels or on Marine Atlantic property, Mercer said it will be dealt with on a "case-by-case basis."

"The first thing that we would do is ask the person to put out the marijuana. If they are non-compliant or refuse to do so then we have other options, and I guess one of the options is that they would no longer be allowed to use our service," he said.