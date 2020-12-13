Marine Atlantic warns of possible delays along the Cabot Strait due to high winds
Marine Atlantic is warning of possible delays along the Cabot Strait this week as Environment Canada has issued a gale force wind warning.
12 departures may be impacted on Tuesday, Wednesday
No warnings are in effect for the Cabot Strait marine area, but the weather agency has a warning in effect along the southwest coast of Newfoundland.
Gale force winds of 34-47 knots are expected to move through the area Sunday and into Monday, which may continue into the week.
Marine Atlantic said the impending weather could impact to the following ferry departures along the Cabot Strait:
- Port aux Basques to North Sydney on Dec. 15 at 6:30 a.m.
- North Sydney to Port aux Basques on Dec. 15 at 11:45 a.m.
- Port aux Basques to North Sydney on Dec. 15 at 11:45 a.m.
- North Sydney to Port aux Basques on Dec. 15 at 5:45 p.m.
- North Sydney to Port aux Basques on Dec.15 at 11:15 p.m.
- Port aux Basques to North Sydney on Dec. 15 at 11:45 p.m.
- Port aux Basques to North Sydney on Dec. 16 at 6:30 a.m.
- North Sydney to Port aux Basques on Dec. 16 at 11:45 a.m.
- Port aux Basques to North Sydney on Dec.16 at 11:45 a.m.
- North Sydney to Port aux Basques on Dec. 16 at 5:45 p.m.
- North Sydney to Port aux Basques on Dec. 16 at 11:15 p.m.
- Port aux Basques to North Sydney on Dec.16 at 11:45 p.m.
Marine Atlantic said it's continuing to monitor the marine forecast and will provide an update when more information becomes available.
