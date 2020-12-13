Marine Atlantic warns of possible delays along the Cabot Strait due to high winds

Marine Atlantic says delays are possible along the Cabot Strait this week as Environment Canada has issued a warning for gale force wind.

No warnings are in effect for the Cabot Strait marine area, but the weather agency has a warning in effect along the southwest coast of Newfoundland.

Gale force winds of 34-47 knots are expected to move through the area Sunday and into Monday, which may continue into the week.

Environment Canada has issued a gale force wind warning along the southwest coast of Newfoundland. (Environment Canada)

Marine Atlantic said the impending weather could impact to the following ferry departures along the Cabot Strait:

Port aux Basques to North Sydney on Dec. 15 at 6:30 a.m.

North Sydney to Port aux Basques on Dec. 15 at 11:45 a.m.

Port aux Basques to North Sydney on Dec. 15 at 11:45 a.m.

North Sydney to Port aux Basques on Dec. 15 at 5:45 p.m.

North Sydney to Port aux Basques on Dec.15 at 11:15 p.m.

Port aux Basques to North Sydney on Dec. 15 at 11:45 p.m.

Port aux Basques to North Sydney on Dec. 16 at 6:30 a.m.

North Sydney to Port aux Basques on Dec. 16 at 11:45 a.m.

Port aux Basques to North Sydney on Dec.16 at 11:45 a.m.

North Sydney to Port aux Basques on Dec. 16 at 5:45 p.m.

North Sydney to Port aux Basques on Dec. 16 at 11:15 p.m.

Port aux Basques to North Sydney on Dec.16 at 11:45 p.m.

Marine Atlantic said it's continuing to monitor the marine forecast and will provide an update when more information becomes available.

MORE TOP STORIES