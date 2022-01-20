Skip to Main Content
Nova Scotia

Non-profit asks HRM for $1.1M to help build marina at Sheet Harbour

The Sheet Harbour Business Association is asking the Halifax Regional Municipality for financial assistance in constructing a full-service marina.

Association president says project would bring economic benefits

Pam Berman · CBC News ·
Sheet Harbour Marina Association is in the process of purchasing the East River Wharf. (Craig Michael Coady/ Sheet Harbour Marina Association)

A non-profit group wants to build a full-service marina in Sheet Harbour, N.S., and is looking for $1.1 million in financial support from the Halifax region.

The Sheet Harbour Marina Association is in the midst of buying the East River Wharf.

The site was chosen because it's close to the mouth of the harbour and can be expanded to accommodate 50 to 70 boats.

The president of the association told Halifax's audit and finance committee on Wednesday that the marina would not only attract boaters to the area but also mean the construction of a boardwalk that is a much-needed public amenity.

"Most people in the area do not have access to the waterfront," said Marilyn Munroe. "And in my lifetime I would love to see the tall ships sail into Sheet Harbour."

The association's vice-president also talked about the economic benefits of the tourism created by a marina, particularly with its proximity to what's known as 100 Wild Islands.

"In total there are about 600 islands that lie off the coast from Clam Harbour to Liscombe," said Sandy Mosher.

Total price tag of $3.5M

The local councillor supports the project.

"I think this is the ideal spot, an ice-free harbour, centrally located, and all the services available in town," said David Hendsbee.

The total price tag for the project is $3.5 million. The Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency has already committed $750,000 in federal funding. The association hopes to hear in February about a million-dollar provincial grant from Develop Nova Scotia.

The request for municipal funding is $1.1 million.

Finance officials will review the request before regional council makes a final decision.

MORE TOP STORIES

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Pam Berman

Reporter

Pam Berman is CBC Nova Scotia's municipal affairs reporter. She's been a journalist for almost 35 years and has covered Halifax regional council since 1997. That includes four municipal elections, 19 budgets and countless meetings. Story ideas can be sent to pam.berman@cbc.ca

    CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
    |Corrections and Clarifications

    now