Non-profit asks HRM for $1.1M to help build marina at Sheet Harbour

A non-profit group wants to build a full-service marina in Sheet Harbour, N.S., and is looking for $1.1 million in financial support from the Halifax region.

The Sheet Harbour Marina Association is in the midst of buying the East River Wharf.

The site was chosen because it's close to the mouth of the harbour and can be expanded to accommodate 50 to 70 boats.

The president of the association told Halifax's audit and finance committee on Wednesday that the marina would not only attract boaters to the area but also mean the construction of a boardwalk that is a much-needed public amenity.

"Most people in the area do not have access to the waterfront," said Marilyn Munroe. "And in my lifetime I would love to see the tall ships sail into Sheet Harbour."

The association's vice-president also talked about the economic benefits of the tourism created by a marina, particularly with its proximity to what's known as 100 Wild Islands.

"In total there are about 600 islands that lie off the coast from Clam Harbour to Liscombe," said Sandy Mosher.

Total price tag of $3.5M

The local councillor supports the project.

"I think this is the ideal spot, an ice-free harbour, centrally located, and all the services available in town," said David Hendsbee.

The total price tag for the project is $3.5 million. The Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency has already committed $750,000 in federal funding. The association hopes to hear in February about a million-dollar provincial grant from Develop Nova Scotia.

The request for municipal funding is $1.1 million.

Finance officials will review the request before regional council makes a final decision.

