'Suspicious fire' at marijuana dispensary being investigated

Police say a cannabis dispensary in the west end of Halifax was set on fire Wednesday night.

Police responded to a call at 12:23 a.m. reporting Chronic Releaf on 3700 Joseph Howe Dr. had been set on fire by a person who ran away afterwards, according to a Halifax Regional Police news release.

The suspect is described by police as being a tall man wearing a backpack and his face was covered.

Police say the fire is deemed suspicious. Emergency crews responded and the fire was extinguished.

Police remained on scene throughout the night while waiting to obtain a search warrant. Traffic was blocked temporarily at Joseph Howe Drive and Dutch Village Road.

Police are investigating a suspicious fire at Chronic Releaf, a cannabis dispensary on Joseph Howe Drive. (Blair Rhodes/CBC)

Police and a service dog searched the area, but were unable to find the man.

The investigation is in the early stages and is ongoing.

Cannabis shops have been targeted in robberies over the past number of months. This is the first report of a suspicious fire at a dispensary in the area.

Police are asking anyone with information about this incident to call police at 902-490-5020. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers.

