10 people charged after Halifax police search 2 marijuana dispensaries

Ten people are facing drug charges after Halifax police searched two marijuana dispensaries in the city on Friday morning.

Police say they obtained warrants to search Chronic Releaf Medical Dispensary on Quinpool Road and Canna Clinic on Dresden Row. Inside, they found marijuana, edibles and cash.

Four women and six men, all from the Halifax area, have been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking. All were released and are scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

The searches and charges come just five days before marijuana becomes legal in this country.

Halifax Regional Police Supt. Jim Perrin has suggested the crackdown on stores that sell marijuana illegally will continue after pot becomes legal on Oct. 17.

After that date, under the provincial Cannabis Control Act, dispensary owners could be forced to pay between $10,000 and $25,000 for each day they remain open. They can also face stiffer penalties of up to 14 years in prison under the new federal law.

