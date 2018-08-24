Car sought in Sydney vandalism investigation

A white car spotted on security camera near the scene of an act of vandalism in Sydney in July is the subject of a police appeal.

Investigators with the Cape Breton Regional Police Service want to hear from anyone with information about the car, its owner or driver in the overnight hours of July 22-23.

During that night, a water hose was turned on and placed into the outside oil valve of the Marco Hearing Health Centre building on Crescent Street.

Oil ran into the street from the building. (Tom Ayers/CBC)

The water forced oil into the business. Some oil also spilled to the ground outside.

The spill caused extensive damage.

Anyone with information about the car is asked to call the regional police or Crime Stoppers.

