Family attractions in Halifax hope for busy but safe March break

Operators of some popular March break destinations in Halifax say they're ready to welcome families who are looking for a way to make the most of their staycations next week.

Jeff Gray, curator of visitor experience and exhibitions at the Museum of Natural History, said March break is a sign that spring and better days are ahead. But it also marks the one-year anniversary of the COVID-19 lockdown when the museum had to close its doors.

"March break is our biggest week of the year and it was a heartbreak to all of the staff," he said.

Since then, staff at the museum have been putting down the now ubiquitous arrow stickers, plexiglass walls and hand sanitizer stations. Much thought has been put into how visitors interact with each display.

For example, sandboxes that would normally attract about a half dozen kids at a time are gone. Finding a way to keep people moving in one direction is key.

Museum visitors will be limited

But Gray said no matter how safe they make the museum, he's aware some families may opt to avoid the crowds — even if they are at only half capacity.

Gray said visitors are not required to book reservations in advance, but staff will be limiting the number of people who are allowed in.

"I think that for people who are curious about where the volumes are, we will be monitoring it," he said.

"We won't be letting huge volumes into the building that make it uncomfortable for both visitors and also our own staff."

Discovery Centre will close for midday cleaning

On the Halifax waterfront, staff at the Discovery Centre are asking visitors to book reservations online.

The space will operate at about a third of its usual capacity and will close for one hour each day at noon for a deep cleaning. Regular hours will be from 9 a.m. to noon, and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The Discovery Centre in downtown Halifax is billing itself as the No. 1 staycation destination for March break. (THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Jennifer Punch, the centre's director of marketing and sales, said online booking helps them keep track of who's been in the building and limit capacity. Plexiglass walls have been set up throughout the various levels to help keep family bubbles from mingling too much with others.

"It controls traffic flow a bit more," she said. "So it's not everyone everywhere, and really there's a directional route that people can follow to keep people safe."

Bubble wagon rides on the farm

Even Hatfield Farms, a largely outdoor venue in Hammonds Plains, will limit its capacity to about half.

Owner Brian Hatfield said he'll offer family bubble wagon rides to provide a safe and exclusive experience. Every change has been carefully scrutinized by Public Health, he said.

"All along it's been with Public Health," he said. "Just guiding us what we can do and what we can't do, and basically playing by their rules."

MORE TOP STORIES