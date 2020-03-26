New Nova Scotia case of COVID-19 raises possibility of community spread

Nova Scotia announced five new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, and community spread hasn't been ruled out as the source of one of them.

Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health, Dr. Robert Strang, Premier Stephen McNeil and senior health officials will provide an update at 3 p.m. AT.

In a news release, the province said four of the new cases are travel-related or connected to earlier cases.

"One of the new cases cannot currently be linked to travel or an earlier case," said the news release. "The investigation to determine the source of the exposure and whether any others may have been exposed is ongoing.

"At this point, public health cannot confirm that this case is linked to community spread."

Strang has said measures the province has taken to date should minimize community spread, but he still expects it to happen in Nova Scotia, as it has in many Canadian provinces.

There are now 73 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the province, with individuals ranging in age from under 10 to mid-70s.

Two individuals are currently in hospital and two have recovered.

Nova Scotia now has 3,201 negative test results, up by more than 400 from Wednesday's tally.

Testing capacity recently doubled from about 200 daily tests, which Strang said allows all close contacts of confirmed cases to be tested, even if they aren't showing symptoms. Strang said anyone admitted to hospital with severe coronavirus-like symptoms will also be tested.

MORE TOP STORIES