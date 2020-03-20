March 20 COVID-19 N.S. News Update
CBC News Nova Scotia brings you the latest on today's developments on the pandemic across the province.
Latest
- There are 5 confirmed cases and 10 presumptive cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia
- The latest case is travel-related, according to the provincial Health Department.
- Negative tests: 1,546
