Nova Scotia to lift quarantine rules for New Brunswick travellers

Nova Scotians who travel to New Brunswick and New Brunswickers coming into Nova Scotia soon will no longer have to self-isolate when entering Nova Scotia.

The change will take effect at 8 a.m. on Saturday.

Premier Iain Rankin made the announcement during a briefing with Dr. Robert Strang, the chief medical officer of health, on Friday.

"I know this will make life easier for Nova Scotians who have family in New Brunswick or who work in New Brunswick," Rankin said.

Meanwhile, three new COVID-19 cases are being reported in Nova Scotia on Friday.

All three cases are in the central health zone and are close contacts of previously reported cases. The province now has 17 active cases.

Laboratories finished processing 2,549 COVID-19 tests on Thursday.

As of Thursday, 58,036 doses of vaccine have been administered, and of those, 20,050 Nova Scotians have received their second dose.

Some other restrictions lifted

Also effective Saturday at 8 a.m., the remaining restrictions on the Halifax Regional Municipality and other designated areas will be lifted.

That means that residents of long-term care facilities in those areas will now be permitted to have visitors aside from their designated caregivers.

Special events, festivals and social gatherings hosted by recognized businesses or organizations can once again happen effective Saturday. Those events will be allowed to have up to 150 people outdoors and 50 per cent of capacity to a maximum of 100 people indoors.

Restaurants and bars will be permitted to serve until 11 p.m., and must close at midnight — an extension of one hour.

The limits on household gatherings will also be increased from a maximum of 10 including the members of the household, to 10 visitors plus the number of people in the household.

Vaccine eligibility expands for those 80 and older

As of 7 a.m. on Monday, March 22, Nova Scotians who are 80 and older, and born between Sept. 1 and Dec. 31, can book an appointment to be vaccinated.

Until Monday, only residents who are 80 and older, and who were born between Jan. 1 and Aug. 31, are eligible.

More pharmacies will be opening for people who are 80 and older to get their vaccines.

They include:

Drugstore Pharmacy Antigonish, 26 Market St., Antigonish.

Guardian Elmsdale Pharmacy, 269 NS-214, Elmsdale.

Kyte's Pharmacy, 920 Cole Harbour Rd., Cole Harbour.

Lawtons Antigonish, 133 Church St., Antigonish.

Lawtons Sheet Harbour, 22624 Nova Scotia Trunk 7, Sheet Harbour.

Lawtons Shelburne, 115 King St., Shelburne.

Lawtons Yarmouth, 76 Starrs Rd., Yarmouth.

Medicine Shoppe Port Hawkesbury, 708 Reeves St., Unit B, Port Hawkesbury.

Pharmacy First, 266 Foord St., Stellarton.

Sentrex Pharmacy, 315 Herring Cove Rd., Halifax.

Shoppers Drug Mart Digby (Evangeline Mall), 95 Warwick St., Digby.

Shoppers Drug Mart Bridgewater, 421 Lahave St. #300, Bridgewater.

Stones Drug Store, 491 Chebucto St., Baddeck.

TLC Pharmasave Shelburne, 157 Water St., Shelburne.

Wilson's Pharmasave Berwick, 213 Commercial St., Berwick.

Residents cannot book appointments through a pharmacy or physician. They must call 1-833-797-7772 or book an appointment online.

Atlantic Canada case numbers

New Brunswick reported seven new cases on Thursday for a total of 48 known active cases. One person is in hospital related to COVID-19, but is not in the ICU.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported one new case on Thursday. The province has 34 known active cases, and two people are in hospital.

P.E.I. reported one new case on Tuesday. There are four known active cases on the Island.

