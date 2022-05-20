Street closures planned for Blue Nose Marathon in Halifax

Several streets will be closed in Halifax and Dartmouth this weekend for the Blue Nose Marathon.

Closures are in Halifax on Saturday and Halifax and Dartmouth on Sunday. Some streets will close at 5 a.m. and not reopen until 4 p.m.

The five-kilometre race and youth races are Saturday between 8 a.m. and noon in downtown Halifax.

On Sunday, the 10K, half-marathon and marathon will take place between 7 a.m. and 2 p.m. throughout Halifax and Dartmouth.

Halifax police will provide traffic control along the race routes.

