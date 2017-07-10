Manslaughter charge withdrawn against Cape Breton woman

Charges have been dropped in the case of a Sydney Mines, N.S., woman accused of manslaughter in the death of another woman who was hit and killed two years ago by a vehicle.

Kimberley Ann O'Dea, 38, was charged following the death of Dana Marie Jessome, 28, who was struck on Oxford Street in Sydney Mines in July 2017.

O'Dea was also charged with criminal negligence causing death and dangerous driving causing death.

The case was scheduled to go to trial in January.

The Crown withdrew all charges against her Monday morning at a Nova Scotia Supreme Court hearing in Sydney.

