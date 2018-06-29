Cape Breton man pleads guilty in death of WWII veteran

The Cape Breton man accused of first-degree murder in the death of a Second World War veteran more than 10 years ago has pleaded guilty to the reduced charge of manslaughter.

Raymond Glen Farrow, 51, of Glace Bay, appeared in Nova Scotia Supreme Court in Sydney on Friday.

Harold James (Buster) Slaunwhite, 82, was found dead in his home on Brook Street in Dominion in September 2006.

Police have never said how he died.

Farrow's trial by judge and jury on the murder charge had been set for October of this year.

He was arrested in late 2016 and has been in custody ever since. He will be sentenced Aug. 3.

