Man's body found near overturned vehicle in Pictou County

Pictou County District RCMP are investigating after the body of a 39-year-old man was found on the side of a rural road.

According to a release from the Nova Scotia RCMP, officers responded to a call at 11 a.m. Thursday about a deceased man on the side of Meiklefield Road.

The release said the man's overturned vehicle was located nearby and his death isn't believed to be suspicious.

An autopsy is scheduled for later this week.

The release said the RCMP and the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service are investigating the circumstances of his death.

