Convicted sex offender charged after escaping Dartmouth halfway house

A convicted sex offender who was briefly at large after fleeing a Dartmouth, N.S., correctional centre last month is facing new charges.

Joshua James Turner, 35, has been charged with breaching a long-term supervision order after he escaped from the Jamieson Community Correctional Centre, a halfway house, on May 26 at 9 a.m.

He is also facing charges of breaking and entering and breach of recognizance.

Police appealed to the public for help finding Turner, and a tip from a citizen led to his arrest at 2:40 p.m. the same day. He was found walking on Highway 118 past the Fall River exit.

Recent parole documents raise serious concerns about Turner, who is considered to have a high risk of reoffending on sexual and violent offences.

Turner had been transferred to the Jamieson centre as part of a long-term supervision order.

Previous offences

Prior to his transfer to Dartmouth, Turner served a four-year, four-month prison sentence for sexual assault and assault.

The offences were committed in Winnipeg in March 2013. Turner used scissors as a weapon to threaten and sexually assault two women at a dentist's office.

Turner has a long criminal history, including previous convictions for sex offences.

In a report written last month, the parole board listed a series of concerns about him.

"You are both manipulative and opportunistic when it comes to sexually oriented offending," the board noted.

"However, you are also impulsive and undeterred. From a social and personal perspective, you present with many problems and challenges."

Faces challenges

According to the board, Turner's challenges include fetal alcohol spectrum disorder, ADHD, sexual sadism, depression and intellectual limitations. The board noted these conditions make it difficult to treat Turner or regulate his behaviour.

Turner was to be supervised for 10 years at the facility. It's not clear at this point how his escape will affect that order.

The board placed special conditions on Turner's supervision order, including that he was not to consume drugs or alcohol, not to view pornography, to report all relationships, not to own any type of phone unless he gets special permission and to take any counselling and treatment that is recommended for him.

Turner is now in jail on remand and is scheduled to return to court later this month.

