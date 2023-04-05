Search underway in River John for man who could be armed

RCMP in Nova Scotia are searching for a man they say may be armed and could be dangerous.

The force issued an alert in Pictou County just after 3 p.m. AT on Wednesday, cautioning people to be on the lookout for David Chisholm, 35. The alert said not to approach him and not to pick up hitchhikers.

RCMP Cpl. Chris Marshall said the initial call was for a person in crisis, who was not necessarily a threat to others.

"But given the potential firearm, that's why the alert was issued," Marshall told CBC News.

Marshall said the first report they received placed Chisholm in Hedgeville, N.S., but officers found him in River John.

When police attempted a traffic stop, Chisholm exited his vehicle and fled into woods on foot, Marshall said.

RCMP officers were in the area of Sergeant Lane in River John searching for Chisholm and asked residents in the immediate area to shelter in place.

As of 4:15 p.m. AT, the search in River John was continuing and included members of the Nova Scotia RCMP Emergency Response Team and RCMP Police Dog Services.

"Investigators are following up on sightings that are being called in," the RCMP said in a tweet.