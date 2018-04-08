Nova Scotians urged to test well water for manganese

Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health is urging people who rely on well water to ensure it is tested every six months for bacteria and every two years for chemical contaminants including manganese.

Dr. Robert Strang said prolonged exposure to the element can interfere with children's brain development and affect adults' memory, attention and movement.

On May 10, Health Canada issued new guidelines for manganese in drinking water: no more than 0.12 milligrams per litre. It said infants are most sensitive.

People consume manganese through their food as it occurs naturally in the environment, but it can also end up in water sources as discharge from mining or leaching from a landfill. The federal department said it's used in steel production and some types of manufacturing.

The Nova Scotia government said since more than 40 per cent of residents have well water at their homes, people need to ensure it is safe. Water that looks clear and smells fine can still have high concentrations of chemical compounds.

People are advised to follow instructions for dropping off samples and ensure their water is screened for more than 25 contaminants including arsenic, lead and uranium. The process costs $200 to $300.

The province said testing for bacteria costs $30 to $50.

