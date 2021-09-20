As mandatory vaccination looms for some N.S. workers, here are the latest numbers

Most workers in sectors that are subject to Nova Scotia's mandatory vaccination policies are already fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the latest figures released by the province.

Workers in certain sectors, including the civil service, health care, long-term care, home care, education and daycare, are required to have at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by Nov. 30, or they will face employment consequences such as being placed on unpaid leave.

Those who are partially vaccinated may be subjected to other health and safety measures such as regular testing.

With the deadline one week away, the province released updated figures of vaccination rates Wednesday.

As of Tuesday, the rates are:

Adult day programs (seniors and long-term care): 94 per cent fully vaccinated, no employees partially vaccinated, with 97 per cent reporting.

Community Services (disability support program, and child and youth caring program): 93 per cent fully vaccinated, seven per cent partially vaccinated, with 96 per cent reporting.

Correctional services: 99 per cent fully vaccinated, one per cent partially vaccinated, with 68 per cent reporting.

Daycares: 93 per cent full vaccinated, five per cent partially vaccinated, with 84 per cent of facilities reporting.

Education: 97 per cent fully vaccinated, two per cent partially vaccinated, with 90 per cent reporting.

Emergency Health Services (EHS): 99 per cent fully vaccinated, one per cent partially vaccinated, with 92 per cent reporting.

Hearing and Speech Nova Scotia: 99 per cent fully vaccinated, no employees partially vaccinated, with 95 per cent reporting.

Home care: 95 per cent fully vaccinated, four per cent partially vaccinated, with 97 per cent reporting.

IWK Health Centre: 99 per cent fully vaccinated, one per cent partially vaccinated, with 99 per cent reporting.

Long-term care: 95 per cent fully vaccinated, three per cent partially vaccinated, with 95 per cent reporting.

Nova Scotia Health Authority: 95 per cent fully vaccinated, four per cent partially vaccinated, with 90 per cent reporting.

Provincial civil service: 97 per cent fully vaccinated, two per cent partially vaccinated, with 93 per cent reporting.

Final numbers will be released in early December.

Under the mandatory vaccination policy, the employees must have at least one dose by Nov. 30, and must show full proof of full vaccination up to 70 days after the first dose. Provincial civil service employees have up to 56 days after their first dose to show proof of full vaccination.

Premier Tim Houston speaks during a COVID-19 briefing on Nov. 24. (Communications Nova Scotia)

Premier Tim Houston said Wednesday the numbers are encouraging, but he is concerned about the people who haven't reported their vaccination status to their employer yet.

"I hope the fact that they haven't reported doesn't mean that they don't intend to get vaccinated. But if it does mean that, we will deal with it," he said.

"At the end of the day, we absolutely believe — we're completely convinced — that people who work in these sectors must be vaccinated to protect the people they care for. This is more important than having to deal with the impacts of staffing and services if people choose to leave rather than taking the life-saving vaccine."

Houston said employers are not anticipating significant impacts on staffing or services once the Nov. 30 deadline has passed, but they are planning for how to handle any potential effects.

As of Wednesday, 80.8 per cent of Nova Scotians are fully vaccinated.

