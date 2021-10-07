Halifax reverses course, introduces vaccine mandate for all municipal employees

The Halifax Regional Municipality has reversed a previous decision not to require COVID-19 vaccinations of its employees.

The city said earlier this week that vaccination would not be mandatory for its workers.

But on Thursday morning, a news release from the municipality said it is now preparing a mandatory vaccination policy for employees that will require them to be fully vaccinated by Dec. 15.

The news release said the decision was made in light of an announcement from the province Wednesday that 11,000 provincial employees will have to be double-vaccinated by Nov. 30.

The municipality said any city employees who are not fully vaccinated by Dec. 15 will "face employment consequences, including unpaid administrative leave, unless they have received an employer-approved exemption."

All new staff will also be required to be fully vaccinated.

