Masks to be mandatory at all N.S. hospitals starting July 21

People will have to wear masks when visiting the province's hospitals and health-care facilities starting Tuesday, the Nova Scotia Health Authority and IWK announced Friday.

Almost all patients, staff and visitors will be required to wear non-medical masks when entering hospitals or health care facilities.

"Requiring people to wear masks adds another layer of protection that will help reduce transmission of COVID-19 and is consistent with evolving evidence and advice from public health experts," Nova Scotia Health Authority president and CEO Dr. Brendan Carr said in a news release.

Children under the age of two won't have to wear a mask, and neither will hospital in-patients or staff working in non-clinical areas. Those staff will have to wear a mask until they get to their work station.

IWK CEO Krista Jangaard said it's a change in how they deal with COVID-19.

"As we plan for a potential second wave, we want to ensure a consistent approach across all hospitals and health centres in the province," she said.

The IWK will continue to screen people when they arrive and anyone with COVID-19 symptoms or who is in a period of self-isolation aren't let in.

MORE TOP STORIES