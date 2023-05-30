Mandatory evacuation order issued for parts of Bedford after new wildfire sparks

A mandatory evacuation order has been issued for parts of Bedford, N.S., after officials noted a new wildfire and a potential ammonia leak in the area.

An emergency alert issued at 6:40 p.m. stated people on the following streets must leave:

Olive Avenue.

Bernard Street.

Lewis Drive.

Estelle Avenue.

Farmers Dairy Lane.

Giles Drive.

Bluewater Road.

Topsail Court.

Command Court.

Gary Martin Drive.

Lasalle Court.

Castlestone Drive.

Hammonds Plains Road from the intersection of Giles Drive to the intersection of Larry Uteck Boulevard.

A comfort centre has been set up at the Lions Club at the LeBrun Recreation Centre at 36 Holland Avenue in Bedford.

The new fire was reported early Tuesday evening on Hammonds Plains Road near the Farmers Dairy building.

While it's close to the perimeter of the original wildfire in the area, it's considered a new fire.

Crews have redirected water bombers from Newfoundland and Labrador to that area. The area around Hammonds Plains Road from Farmers Dairy Lane to Giles Drive has been shut down and sources say evacuations are underway.

The Northwood care facility had been in the midst of returning residents to its Bedford campus on Ivany Place, located near the BMO Centre off the Hammonds Plains Road, when the fire broke out. They've since reversed course and are returning residents to Northwood's Halifax campus, according to CEO Janet Simm.

