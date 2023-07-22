Mandatory evacuation ordered for Fancy Lake area due to flooding

Residents of the Fancy Lake area near Bridgewater, N.S., are being ordered to evacuate their homes immediately due to flooding from heavy rains and the removal of logs from a nearby dam, which has been partially opened to prevent a breach.

The Municipality of the District of Lunenburg issued a news release early Saturday afternoon urging those who live around Fancy Lake, including on "lands situated on Conquerall Mills Road from William Hebb Road to Conquerall Road to Highway 103 to Century Drive, including all of Trunk 3" to immediately leave the area.

A state of local emergency has been declared.

Those in need of overnight shelter are being told to register in person at the Lunenburg County Lifestyle Centre, on 135 N Park St. in Bridgewater, where a comfort centre will be open until 8 p.m. AT.

Details about the overnight shelter location will be available at the comfort centre, but if possible, residents are being told to shelter with friends and family.

An additional update is expected by 6 p.m., the municipality said.

Elsewhere on the South Shore, residents along the Mersey River in Queens County, near Liverpool, are being told to prepare a "go bag" in case an evacuation is required due to rising water levels.

