'Most drivers' stopped by police will likely be tested for drunk driving: RCMP

Police officers who lawfully pull over a driver no longer need reasonable grounds to demand a sample of their breath.

New changes in the Criminal Code that take effect Tuesday give officers more authority when screening drivers for alcohol in hopes of reducing impaired driving and the number of deadly collisions on Canada's roads.

Previously, when a driver was pulled over at a checkpoint or for violating traffic laws, an officer needed reasonable suspicion to request a breath sample to determine blood alcohol concentration.

Suspicion could arise from the smell of alcohol on their breath, slurred speech, or strange behaviour from the driver.

"Officers will no longer have to articulate that suspicion," said Const. Chad Morrison of the Nova Scotia RCMP.

"If an officer is roadside with a vehicle, they will automatically have the authority to make a demand to any driver to provide a sample of their breath."

Anissa Aldridge of MADD Canada said the new legislation is a "very big deal." (CBC)

MADD Canada has been working to get a mandatory alcohol screening law into effect for the past 20 years, said Anissa Aldridge, the organization's Atlantic director.

Countries including New Zealand and Australia have similar legislation in place to help discourage impaired driving.

"We are really excited and thankful that this is coming into effect," said Aldridge.

"We know from examining other countries where they use mandatory alcohol screening, that it's had a huge effect on deterring individuals from driving while impaired, and it has reduced impaired driving considerably."

Aldridge said MADD suspects the new legislation, enacted with Bill C-46, will decrease impaired driving by as much as 20 per cent — or about 200 lives every year.

RCMP Const. Chad Morrison of the Nova Scotia RCMP says the law "has been credited with reducing impaired driving and fatal collisions around the world." (RCMP Nova Scotia facebook page)

Some legal experts, however, feel that the new legislation is likely to be challenged in the courts for being too broad. Under the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms, "everyone has the right to be secure against unreasonable search or seizure."

It's not entirely clear how or when officers will use the new law, but Morrison said he believes "most drivers who come into contact with police will be screened."

An exception to that could be a busy checkpoint where obtaining a breath sample from every driver would be time consuming and create long delays.

Officers performing checkpoints and other traffic initiatives will be expected to establish criteria for using their new authority ahead of time, including the frequency with which they are checking vehicles, said Morrison.

He said it's critical officers are documenting their procedures and actions "so there's no accusations that they are targeting any specific person or type of group of people."

Morrison said officers will also undergo updated ethics and fairness training.

"Our training and policies are hoping to address the concern that [mandatory alcohol screening] could be used as a means of police targeting certain marginalized groups," he said.

"We are just making sure that officers are using it in a fair ethical way."