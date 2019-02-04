Skip to Main Content
What to doo with the poo? Halifax councillor seeks answers on dog waste issue
A Halifax councillor wants city staff to get the scoop on new ways to deal with dog poop.

Pet waste question emerges on the heels of single-use plastics discussion, councillor says

Pam Berman · CBC News ·
A Halifax councillor is asking city staff for a report on pet waste disposal options. (CBC)

Tony Mancini will ask for a report on pet waste recycling at Thursday's environment committee meeting.

"This came to light during the discussion on banning single-use plastic bags," said Mancini.

"Residents were asking what am I supposed to do with my dog poo?"

Waterloo, Ont., has dog waste receptacles in seven of its parks. The containers there are picked up every two weeks and the waste is shipped to a biodigester.

The process turns the material into energy and fertilizer. But, in Waterloo, people can still use plastic bags to deposit their dog waste into the receptacles.

"I'm just trying to find out what's going on in Waterloo and have a look at it, is that a solution?" said Mancini, "Some municipalities allow people to dump their dog poo in the green bin."

Dog waste is not allowed in HRM's composting system.

Port Coquitlam, B.C., also has dog waste bins at 19 locations. The material is picked up and taken to the city's wastewater treatment plant.

