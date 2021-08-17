2 charged after workers threatened while mulching trees in Annapolis County

Charges have been laid after two people from Annapolis County allegedly assaulted officers after an incident with a construction crew, police say.

Last Thursday around 8:50 a.m., Annapolis RCMP were sent to a disturbance on Lily Lake Road in Victoria Vale, about seven kilometres north of Middleton.

According to a release, police say that a construction crew was mulching trees in the area when a man approached the workers and threatened them with a saw. The man also damaged construction equipment, police say.

When police arrived, they identified the man and arrested him. In the process of attempting to place the man in handcuffs, the suspect and officer fell to the ground.

The man then assaulted the officer and ran away, according to the release.

Two officers soon caught up to the man and got him onto the ground, where he continued to resist arrest but was eventually handcuffed, police say.

Woman brought out knife

While the man was being arrested, a woman became involved in the situation, police say. She allegedly spat in an officer's face before pulling out a knife and pointing it at the officers while they were trying to place the man in handcuffs.

An officer then placed the woman under arrest, and repeatedly told her to drop the knife, which she did not do, the release states.

She quickly approached the officers while pointing the knife at them, so an officer used a stun gun. This was not effective and the woman ran away.

The woman was found a few minutes later, but refused arrest. She was eventually taken to the ground by police, where she was handcuffed, police say.

Multiple charges laid

Both people were taken to the Bridgetown RCMP Detachment where they were released on conditions.

They face charges of assaulting a police officer, resisting arrest and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

The man is also charged with uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, and mischief under $5,000.

The woman is also charged with theft under $5,000 and a second count of resisting arrest.

Both will appear in Annapolis Royal provincial court at a later date. The investigation continues.

