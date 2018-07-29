Man with loaded handgun, knife arrested at Bridgewater, N.S., exhibition

A 26-year-old Oakhill, N.S., man is facing several weapons charges after he was arrested at the South Shore Exhibition early Sunday morning with a loaded handgun and a hidden knife.

Bridgewater police say officers were patrolling the exhibition grounds when they received a report at 12:36 a.m. of a drunk man on the premises who was "trying to cause some problems" and who might have had a gun.

Officers found and arrested the man near the washrooms and discovered a loaded .22-calibre handgun and a knife that was hidden in his pants.

"Luckily, we had members on the grounds at the time the information was received," said Acting Sgt. Matt Bennett. "Therefore they were able to locate the individual immediately and converge on him and take him into custody."

In a news release, Bridgewater police called the incident "extremely concerning," as it took place in a location that was packed with thousands of people.

Bennett said the exhibition draws huge crowds, especially for the concerts. The band Road Hammers was performing on Saturday night.

No routine security searches

Paul Olmstead, a director with the exhibition's board, said the situation wasn't a threat to the general public, and the man wasn't waving the gun around or threatening people.

"The information that I had first-hand was that there was one or two individuals in there who were intoxicated and he was supposedly telling somebody else that he had a firearm on him and may have showed it to him," he said.

Olmstead said the incident occurred in the washroom area outside a licensed venue called the Pour House — formerly known as the Beer Barn — after the midway shut down and the concert ended.

"There were a lot of people around," he said.

A man was arrested with a handgun and a knife at the South Shore Exhibition in Bridgewater, N.S., early Sunday morning. (Google Street View)

"I was a police officer for 29 years, so I just kind of raised an eyebrow and was glad that there were not any issues as a result of it," Olmstead said. "When you have a group of people and somebody has the potential to create harm, that is really concerning, there's no question about that."

He said security officers do not routinely search people entering the grounds or their belongings, but they can ask to search bags if they have reason to suspect someone is bringing in something prohibited, such as food or alcohol.

Olmstead said the exhibition may explore the idea of conducting routine searches in the future.

Court appearance scheduled

The man has been charged with:

carrying a prohibited weapon in a careless manner.

carrying a weapon dangerous to the public peace.

possession of a loaded firearm.

possession of a prohibited weapon while prohibited to do so.

carrying a weapon while attending a public meeting.

possession of a firearm and prohibited weapon while not holding a licence.

He is scheduled to appear in court in Bridgewater on Monday.