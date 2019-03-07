Man with Budweiser tattoo on eyebrow suspect in theft of firefighter's car

Nova Scotia RCMP are seeking Bradley James Barton, who is accused of stealing a firefighter's car on Sunday. (Submitted by RCMP)

RCMP in Nova Scotia are searching for a colourful suspect in the Sunday theft of a car belonging to a volunteer firefighter who had stopped at the scene of a crash.

Police released photos Thursday morning of a 34-year-old man from Pugwash, N.S., who they said was involved in stealing the car, along with another vehicle earlier in the day.

The photos show Bradley James Barton covered in tattoos, including the word Budweiser on one eyebrow.

"He's very distinctive," RCMP Cpl. Jennifer Clarke said. "And what we're asking of the public is to not approach him if they do see him, to contact the police."

According to Clarke, a volunteer firefighter was driving along Jungle Road in Cumberland County Sunday afternoon when he came across a vehicle in the ditch. The firefighter and his female passenger got out to see if they could help.

When they did, police said, the occupants of the crashed vehicle jumped in the firefighter's blue Nissan Sentra and took off. Police later determined the crashed vehicle had been stolen earlier that day.

Barton faces a series of charges related to the vehicle theft. (Submitted by RCMP)

An arrest warrant has been issued for Barton. He faces charges of theft of a motor vehicle, four counts of theft under $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime, mischief under $5,000 and two counts of breach of recognizance.

The Sentra has been recovered. Clarke said some of the charges relate to the allegation that a purse and wallet were removed from the car before it was found.

