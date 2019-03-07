Man with Budweiser eyebrow tattoo arrested in theft of firefighter's car

A Nova Scotia man with bold facial tattoos wanted on an outstanding warrant has been arrested for a series of charges, including one related to stealing a volunteer firefighter's car.

Nova Scotia RCMP released photos earlier this month of Bradley James Barton, 34, of Pugwash, N.S., who they said was involved with stealing two cars on March 3.

The photos show Barton covered in tattoos, including the word Budweiser on one eyebrow.

RCMP have said a volunteer firefighter was driving along Jungle Road in Cumberland County on March 3 when he came across a vehicle in the ditch. The firefighter and his female passenger got out to see if they could help.

When they did, police said, the occupants of the crashed vehicle jumped in the firefighter's blue Nissan Sentra and took off. Police later determined the crashed vehicle had been stolen earlier that day.

Barton was arrested Tuesday morning without incident in Amherst, N.S.

Barton faces a series of charges related to the vehicle theft. (Submitted by RCMP)

He faces charges of theft of a motor vehicle, four counts of theft under $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime, mischief under $5,000 and two counts of breach of recognizance.

The Sentra was recovered. RCMP Cpl. Jennifer Clarke has said some of the charges related to the allegation that a purse and wallet were removed from the car before it was found.

