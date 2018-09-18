Cape Breton man who killed Second World War veteran sentenced to 15 years

A Glace Bay, N.S., man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to manslaughter in the death of Harold James (Buster) Slaunwhite.

Crown and defence lawyers jointly recommended Raymond Glen Farrow, 51, get 15 years less time served. He was sentenced Tuesday in Nova Scotia Supreme Court in Sydney by Justice Patrick Duncan.

The sentence included a DNA order, a ban on firearms possession and a $200 victim surcharge fine, said Crown attorney Steve Melnick.

Slaunwhite, a Second World War veteran, was 82 when he was found dead in his home on Brook Street in Dominion in September 2006.

Melnick said DNA evidence came to light nearly a decade after Slaunwhite's death.

Farrow had been scheduled for trial by judge and jury on a murder charge, but he later pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

Arrest made in late 2016

He was arrested in late 2016, 10 years after Slaunwhite's death, and has been in custody ever since. Farrow was given 975 days credit for being in custody, which will reduce his 15-year sentence.

Melnick said the outcome was satisfactory, though, because that sentence is at the higher end of the range for manslaughter.

Farrow apologized in court. Several victim impact statements were read by Slaunwhite's family or entered into the sentencing record.

