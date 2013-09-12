Man who attacked Dartmouth gas station attendant denied parole again

A man serving an indefinite prison sentence for a brutal attack on a Dartmouth gas station attendant 14 years ago has been denied release from prison yet again.

In a decision from last Thursday, the Parole Board of Canada said Michael Derrick Robicheau is still too dangerous to be released.

The woman was working alone at an Ultramar gas station in Dartmouth on the evening of Aug. 21, 2007 when Robicheau raped her, slit her throat and left her for dead . The woman managed to call 911 before she lost consciousness.

Robicheau was located and arrested a short distance away from the gas station. When asked by the parole board shortly after his arrest why he had attacked the woman, he said "to get more time."

In its March 24 decision, the board said of Robicheau: "You have convinced yourself that you do not want to leave a prison setting and more importantly, are unable to successfully reside in a community setting."

Robicheau was declared a dangerous offender following his 2007 trial and ordered to be locked up indefinitely. His incarceration has been subject to regular review and he has been denied parole on each occasion .

The board said in its latest decision that there are treatment programs that could help Robicheau, but he has not made any meaningful effort to participate in them.

