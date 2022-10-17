Man charged after Sydney shooting prompts emergency alert

A man faces multiple weapons charges in connection to a shooting Saturday night in Sydney, N.S., that sent one man to hospital and prompted police to issue an emergency alert.

Police say the victim, a 28-year-old Sydney man, was shot on Rotary Drive during an altercation among a group of people all known to each other.

The shooter fled the scene. The victim was taken to the Cape Breton Regional Hospital where he remains in stable condition with leg injuries.

An emergency alert was issued after the shooting describing the suspect and urging residents to avoid the area and refrain from picking up hitchhikers.

Police say the emergency response team, K-9 unit, and drone team co-ordinated a search of the Hardwood Hill and Rotary Park Trail areas.

A suspect was found inside a residence on Maillard Street in Membertou, where he was arrested.

The 23-year-old Sydney man has been charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, careless use of a firearm, pointing a firearm, and discharging a firearm with intent to wound, according to police.

He is being held at the Cape Breton Correctional Centre.

