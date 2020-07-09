Man shot and killed by police in Eastern Passage

A 60-year-old man was shot and killed by police in Eastern Passage, N.S., on Thursday evening and police have referred the investigation over to Nova Scotia's police watchdog.

Halifax District RCMP say they were called to a home in Eastern Passage to respond a report of an armed man uttering threats.

When they arrived, police say the 60-year-old Eastern Passage man was found armed with a firearm outside the home.

Police say the man did not respond to their directions.

"After a short time, the man raised his handgun towards the responding officers. Responding officers discharged their firearms. EHS attended and the man was pronounced deceased at the scene," RCMP said in a news release.

No one else was harmed in the incident, police added. .

Nova Scotia's Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) has been asked to take over the investigation. SIRT is an independent team that investigates serious incidents arising from police actions in Nova Scotia and decides whether charges are warranted against an officer.

