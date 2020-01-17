Man wanted in connection with attempted murder arrested in Sydney

Cape Breton Regional Police have arrested a man they've been looking for since January 14.

Ryan Michael Tubrett was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon in Sydney by the CBRPS emergency response team.

A warrant was issued for his arrest in January following a shooting in Whitney Pier.

Tubrett is in custody and faces several charges, including attempted murder with a firearm and weapons charges.

Police say a second man, a 28-year-old who is known to Tubrett, faces charges of obstruction of justice in the matter.

