Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Nova Scotia

Man wanted for 2nd-degree murder in Lunenburg County now in custody, say RCMP

Police have arrested a man who has been charged with second-degree murder after human remains were found in Lunenburg County in July.

Arthur Abdul Mosher will appear in Bridgewater Provincial Court tomorrow

CBC News ·
rcmp royal canadian mounted police cruiser cop car vehicle crime enforcement
Police say the remains of a man were found in Lunenburg County in July and his death has been ruled a homicide. (David Bell/CBC)

A Blockhouse, N.S. man charged with a homicide in Lunenburg County was arrested in Gold River on Thursday.

A provincewide arrest warrant was issued for Arthur Abdul Mosher, 40, earlier in the day.

A mugshot of a bald man
RCMP say Arthur Abdul Mosher was arrested in Gold River, Lunenburg County. (Nova Scotia RCMP)

According to a news release, police responded to a report of human remains found in the community of Parkdale near New Ross on July 26.

The remains were determined to be those of a man, the release said, and the death has been ruled a homicide.

Mosher has been charged with second-degree murder by the Southwest Nova RCMP Major Crime Unit.

According to a subsequent news release, Mosher will be held in custody overnight and will appear in Bridgewater Provincial Court on Friday. 

MORE TOP STORIES

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

now