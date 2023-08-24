Man wanted for 2nd-degree murder in Lunenburg County now in custody, say RCMP

A Blockhouse, N.S. man charged with a homicide in Lunenburg County was arrested in Gold River on Thursday.

A provincewide arrest warrant was issued for Arthur Abdul Mosher, 40, earlier in the day.

RCMP say Arthur Abdul Mosher was arrested in Gold River, Lunenburg County. (Nova Scotia RCMP)

According to a news release, police responded to a report of human remains found in the community of Parkdale near New Ross on July 26.

The remains were determined to be those of a man, the release said, and the death has been ruled a homicide.

Mosher has been charged with second-degree murder by the Southwest Nova RCMP Major Crime Unit.

According to a subsequent news release, Mosher will be held in custody overnight and will appear in Bridgewater Provincial Court on Friday.

