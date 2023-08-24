Man wanted for 2nd-degree murder in Lunenburg County now in custody, say RCMP
Police have arrested a man who has been charged with second-degree murder after human remains were found in Lunenburg County in July.
Arthur Abdul Mosher will appear in Bridgewater Provincial Court tomorrow
A Blockhouse, N.S. man charged with a homicide in Lunenburg County was arrested in Gold River on Thursday.
A provincewide arrest warrant was issued for Arthur Abdul Mosher, 40, earlier in the day.
According to a news release, police responded to a report of human remains found in the community of Parkdale near New Ross on July 26.
The remains were determined to be those of a man, the release said, and the death has been ruled a homicide.
Mosher has been charged with second-degree murder by the Southwest Nova RCMP Major Crime Unit.
According to a subsequent news release, Mosher will be held in custody overnight and will appear in Bridgewater Provincial Court on Friday.
