Man with walker robbed of change purse in Halifax

Police in Halifax are investigating after a 62-year-old man with a walker was attacked and robbed of his change purse in the Gottingen Street area.

Police were called to the 2600 block of Gottingen Street shortly after midnight Tuesday after receiving a report of an injured man.

Investigators say two males came out of an alleyway on Black Street and one hit the victim in the head with an unknown object before taking off with his change purse.

The man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are looking for two males. One had what's described as a light-coloured head covering with a twist or knot in the front.

It was the second robbery in the area in as many days.

Early Sunday morning, a woman was walking near Agricola and North streets at around 2 a.m. when a stranger attacked her and tried to pull her off the street.

Someone walking by saw what was happening and chased the man away. The woman suffered minor injuries.

In that case, police were searching for a man with a medium build, who was wearing dark clothes and glasses and may also have facial tattoos.

