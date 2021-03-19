Police investigate after man spotted on fire escape, outside window at 2 homes

Halifax police are investigating what they call "suspicious circumstances" after two people reported seeing a man outside their residences early Friday.

Police got the first call at 12:09 a.m. from someone who said they had spotted a man on the fire escape outside their residence on Victoria Road in Halifax. The caller told police the man left in an unknown direction.

Thirty minutes later, police got another call from someone on Lucknow Street who said they had seen a man outside their window about 20 minutes earlier. The resident opened their curtains and the man ran away.

Police searched the area, but did not find him.

The man involved in the first incident is described as large, about six feet tall, wearing a black hood and a white mask. The man in the second incident is described as large.

Police say they are considering the possibility that the same man was involved in both incidents.

Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to call police.

