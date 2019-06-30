Man suffers multiple stab wounds inside Sydney apartment

A 31-year-old man was taken to hospital with multiple stab wounds on Saturday afternoon after an incident inside a Sydney, N.S, apartment.

Multiple people were inside the apartment on Brookland Street around 3 p.m. when police were called.

Some people left the scene before police arrived, said Staff Sgt. Bill Turner of the Cape Breton Regional Police.

"We're not 100 per cent sure what took place," Turner said. "The person who was injured had been at the apartment and had been invited there."

The man was taken to Cape Breton Regional Hospital with serious injuries and later taken to Halifax for further treatment. The injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Police are asking anyone with information to call them or Crime Stoppers.

MORE TOP STORIES