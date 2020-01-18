Man suffers life-threatening injuries after stabbing in Halifax

A 37-year-old man has been hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after being stabbed in Halifax on Friday evening.

Halifax Regional Police were called to an apartment building in the 5500 block of Bilby Street around 8:40 p.m.

According to a news release, officers found the victim there and he was taken to hospital.

Police say they do not believe this was a random incident. Officers were still on scene as of 10:30 p.m. Friday.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police.

